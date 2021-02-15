210218.readerslens.contributed1

The snow seemed to perplex this little doggy in a photo by Deanna Temple. 

It's Monday, the snow is melting, and let's be honest: You could really use some pictures of cute goats and doggos frolicking through the snow to get you through the day. 

Say no more. 

The Nisqually Valley News over the weekend sent out a call on Facebook for our readers' best snow-day photos -- and respond you all did. 

We still want to see the joyous photos you took over the weekend of the snowstorm. Tag us on our Facebook or Twitter pages, and your photos could make it into this week's print edition. 

210218.readerslens.contributed2

These two sweet girls weathered the snowstorm comfortably at their home in Roy. Photo by Jeanine Sizer Drawdy. 
210218.readerslens.contributed3

Puppy dog Gal is dressed up with a "coughy" mask in this photo from James Nelson. 
210218.readerslens.contributed4.jpg

From Michelle Lambertsen Michaelson: 16-year-old Shadow lives for wintertime. It's his favorite time of year, his owner said, and it's nice to see him get excited seeing snow. 
210218.readerslens.contributed5.jpg

Photo taken by Carly Summers and contributed by Ana Summers; their collie-sheltie watches the ducks fly over the pond on a recent snowy day. 
210218.readerslens.contributed6.jpg

White-nosed Pomeranian Zoey enjoys the snow in this photo from reader Sally Wolf. 
210218.readerslens.contributed7.jpg

From reader Hanna Myers. That looks like a warm coat!
210218.readerslens.contributed8.jpg

Local doggo Maggie Loves the snow. Photo submitted from Amy Hillstead. 
210218.readerslens.contributed10.jpg

Nothin' but a bunch of cute, relaxed snow dogs in this photo submitted by reader Rebecca Howard. 
210218.readerslens.contributed11.jpg

Photo contributed by reader Hanna Myers. 
210218.readerslens.contributed9.jpg

Nothing but smiles in this photo submitted by Heather Huston Robinson. 
210218.readerslens.contributed12.jpg

Carly Hillstead snapped this wonderful photo of three horses enjoying the fresh powder. Submitted by NVN reader Amy Hillstead. 
210218.readerslens.contributed13.jpg

This excellent freeze-frame shot was submitted by Jamie Morris. 
210218.readerslens.contributed14.jpg

Jennifer Walter-Holman submitted this photo of her goats enjoying the fresh powder. Their facial expression? Priceless. 
210218.readerslens.contributed15.jpg

Photo contributed by reader Dana Cantero. 
210218.readerslens.contributed16.jpg

That's a cute snoot! Photo submitted by reader Monica Jordan. 
210218.readerslens.contributed17.jpg

Charlotte and Carlos think the snow in Roy is just dandy! From reader Stephanie Bartlett. 
210218.readerslens.contributed18

This little duck enjoys waddling through the snow, according to reader Christina Char. The others? Not so much, she says. 

