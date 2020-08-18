Finding Reason: Out of Ignorance We're Complaining About the Primaries, Again?

Balance Fallacy is the logical fallacy in which people claim both sides of an argument are equal in their merits, which often leads to another logical fallacy called false dilemma, discounting both positions and not considering the middle could be wrong. That’s over most people’s heads, and if I keep talking about it, I’ll lose the reader. So, suffice it to say it’s not only wrong to assume both sides are wrong in each situation, it’s trendy to think this way.
Relationship counselors have been terrible at calling out people when they’re clearly wrong, preferring to soften things by making both out to be wrong. It’s shameful and destructive. There’s nothing wrong with clearly identifying right and wrong. Sure, we’ve been inundated by modern philosophies that there are no absolutes, meaning there is no right or wrong. However, it’s the same people who push such nonsense that push for the protests we’re seeing all across the world right now — the very protests where people are trying to speak out against what they believe is wrong.
Besides, this is a religious column, written by a Christian pastor. I actually do believe the Bible I read. In it are clearly defined rights and wrongs. Christianity could not exist in its Biblical form without its rights and wrongs.
It’s not just counselors who try to paint all sides as equally wrong. It’s trendy to do in regular conversations. This is especially true when it comes to political discussions. Right now it’s extremely trendy and considered “woke” if you are so wise to say, “Both Republicans and Democrats are wrong.” You might even see yourself as a modern day Sage if you say such things.
Yet, it’s often not true, and it can be very counterproductive to say it is when it’s not.
However, I’m about to identify a problem which is one associated with both parties, but in this case I believe both actually are wrong. Sure, one party is currently whining more than the other, but both are wrong on this one – and that is not a logical fallacy. It’s based on the facts – just the facts.
Concerning Washington state politics, I keep hearing how upset Republicans are that there are only Democrats, now in the running for Lieutenant Governor in the general election in November. They’re upset because they believe Governor Inslee proved he doesn’t want to be governor since he ran for president, and hopes for an appointed position under Joe Biden if Biden wins the presidency. That would necessarily at least temporarily put into position the Lieutenant Governor by state law (A special election could ensue, but an acting governor would have the best chance of winning that.). Since we only have two key people, both Democrats, running for Lieutenant Governor, it appears unless Culp beats Inslee, Washington will remain governed by a Democrat no matter what. This has seriously upset some Republicans in our state who feel like they aren’t getting fair options.
So? The Republicans are just as loud as the Democrats when it comes to fighting primaries with ballots requiring voters to declare their party affiliation. In my mind the Republicans made their bed, and now don’t like the way they made it.
It’s unfortunate voters don’t understand how primaries are supposed to work. Primaries are supposed to help each major party pick the candidates which will represent them. That’s the main purpose of primaries.
It only makes sense that Democrats don’t get to pick their opponents and neither do Republicans. So, primaries are supposed to be the way voters pick their party’s candidates for the general election. However, if the voters rise up and war against that kind of primary, they defeat the purpose and outcomes they actually want.
If Republicans would like a candidate for Lieutenant Governor to run in the general election, they shouldn’t fight against a primary election system which allows them to do just that. If they hadn’t demanded they shouldn’t have to declare their political party preference for selecting candidates in the primaries, they would have a candidate in that race this November. I believe the Democrats are just as guilty in demanding such things, and certainly doing things the way we’re doing them benefits the Democrat party right now. Republicans, however, are hypocritical for whining they don’t have a candidate in the Lieutenant Governor’s race.
As it is the Republicans and Democrats got to select whoever they wanted – no declaration of party affiliation for the primary. That meant many Republicans who were in the running for Lieutenant Governor cancelled each other out because they weren’t identifying which party they were picking one candidate for in that race. Instead, they picked a few candidates whose percentages weren’t even close to the top two Democrats.
Most of this is over most people’s heads because they check out, and choose not to even try to understand the benefits of a regular primary election where voters identify which party for which they intend to shape the outcome(s) of their front-running candidate(s). It’s so much easier just to get angry and say things like, “That’s so wrong to have to declare which party affiliation. This is America…” Well it is a free country, and you can choose to be ignorant if that’s your thing. But if you hurt yourself by your own decisions, don’t complain about it. That’s not only hypocritical, it’s obnoxious.
In the chart included with this column, you can see as of Aug. 8, how the two top candidates from the Democratic Party clearly dominated this primary. You can, also, see how the saturation of Republicans and a couple of Libertarians crowded out the possibility of a contender outside of the Democrats. If you only look at the top three Republicans’ percentages combined (Sattler at 11.55, McClendon at 10.8, and Muri at 9.9 = 32.25), you can see if these three represented only one candidate, both top Democrat candidates, Liaas (16.6) and Heck (27.71), would have been pushed to second and third place, and Liaas would have been eliminated from the running.
I created that chart to illustrate how utilizing primaries the way they were intended – having people who participate declare which party affiliate they desire to impact would work. Republicans and Democrats will do best putting one candidate up against another in a general election. Oversaturating primaries with multiple candidates ruins the whole process – unless each party is only picking it’s top candidate, and often prevents one or more parties from having a legitimate and fair chance in a general election. The only viable solution is having voters who desire to impact party candidates declaring which party they intend to impact in primaries. If you don’t want to impact a particular party’s candidate, don’t participate. Easy-peasy.
Still there are those who don’t get it. I know. Obviously, Washington state voters don’t get it. As much as it pains me to say both sides are wrong on this issue, both are. It’s not a logical fallacy to say so in this case. Both sides didn’t want primaries with voters declaring party affiliation. Neither side should be complaining, now. We got what we asked for. Until we wise up and realize the benefit of a real, legitimate primary process, we’ll keep limiting our options, and keep generating a bunch of ignorant whiners. If you want to ensure you get a candidate from your party on the ballot, then don’t fight against a primary process, designed for you to be able to do just that.
Christians, we’re accused by our critics of being overly emotional and not thinking. When it comes to voicing our opinions, it behooves us to learn what we’re talking about first. I’m hearing Christian Republicans complain about this Lieutenant Governor issue, as well. Shame on us! Let’s choose wisdom over ignorance. It certainly won’t hurt our cause.
“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge;
fools despise wisdom and instruction (Proverbs 1:7, ESV).”
•••
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
