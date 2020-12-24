I was asked to re-print my Christmas letter from Jesus—an excellent reminder at the end of a challenging year. This letter was originally published in 2017 (I've made modifications for COVID-19).
My Dear Children,
It has come to my attention that many of you are upset because folks are taking my name out of the season. I don't care what people call Christmas. The best way to celebrate my birth is to love one another.
If it bothers you that your city doesn't allow a scene depicting my birth, put a small nativity on your front lawn. If all my followers did, there wouldn't be any need for one on city property. They’d be all over the place.
Quit complaining about having to wear a face mask; be thankful that such a simple gesture is saving lives.
If you want to give me a present in remembrance of my birth, here is my wish list:
- Instead of having arguments about politics with your friends and family members, choose to live the values on which this country was founded. I have a long history working through both the good kings and the bad ones.
- Send a cheerful card to someone in a nursing home. You don't have to know them personally. This has been a frightening and lonely year for them. They need to know I care about them.
- Instead of complaining about President Trump, write and tell him you'll be praying for him and his family this year. Then write to Joe Biden. They both need to hear from you.
- Don’t just give your children lots of gifts you can't afford and they don't need. Instead, spend time with them. Tell them about my birth and why I chose to be born. Hold them. Remind them how loved they are.
- Pick someone who has hurt you in the past and forgive him or her. I know that’s hard, but do it for me.
- Someone in your town is planning to take their own life this season because they feel alone and hopeless. Since you don't know who, try giving everyone a kind word. You could make all the difference.
- Instead of nitpicking what retailers call the holiday, be patient with people who work there. Even if they aren't allowed to wish you a "Merry Christmas," that doesn't keep you from wishing them one. Then stop shopping there on Sunday. If the store didn't make so much money on that day they'd close and their employees could spend it with their families.
- There are people in your town who not only have no Christmas tree, they have no presents to give or receive. Even if you don't know them, buy some food and a few gifts. Give them to a charity that believes in me. They’ll be happy to do your deliveries.
- And finally, if you want to make a statement about your Christian values, behave like me. Don't do anything you wouldn't do if I was standing right next to you… because I am. Let your actions show people what I’m really like.
Now, get going. You have letters to write and people to visit. I'll help, but I can only do these things with your cooperation. It all depends on you.
And don't forget... I am Lord. I can take care of myself. Just love me and do what I have told you to do. Let me take care of all the rest.
Finally, have a most blessed Christmas with all those I’ve placed in your life. And never forget how much I love you.
--Jesus
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
