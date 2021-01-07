At first glance, most of us see that the year 2020 didn’t go all that well—the pandemic, bitter and still-contested election, economic loss, social unrest, unemployment, and, for most of us, problems of a more personal nature can be added to the list. This morning I heard the year likened to “a burning garbage dumpster.”
Yes, and no one seems to have a viable plan to quickly put out the fire.
While we wait for the fire to go out, or our elected officials to rescue us, or God to intervene with a global miracle, we can choose to do one of two things: we can sit at home, complain, feed our addictions, call our equally-miserable friends and commiserate; or we can work on ourselves.
There are lots of people I admire and want to emulate. Certainly, Jesus. But also, Eleanor Roosevelt, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and a long list of biblical prophets and ancients who lived with remarkable character through difficulties much like ours. I've decided to focus on just one whose credos I want to study in more depth.
I chose theologian Jonathon Edwards.
Edwards was an American revivalist preacher, philosopher, and a Protestant theologian who lived in the 1700s. He is widely acknowledged to be America's most important and original philosophical theologian.
His work as a whole is an expression of two themes: the absolute sovereignty of God and the beauty of God's holiness, which is why he appeals to me this year. If ever I needed to know that God is in absolute control and that He is completely holy, it is 2021.
While preparing for ministry, Edwards wrote 70 resolutions. Every day he determined to keep them all. Frankly, the list is a bit daunting. I have chosen three to accomplish this year.
“I resolve to live with all my might while I do live.”
One thing I allowed the pandemic to steal from me was a sense of living fully, deliberately, and with a commitment to purpose. I filled the wasteland of time with activities that had no real point. I don’t think Edwards would spend a whole day binge watching Netflix, or work puzzle after puzzle, or see if it’s possible to take more naps than the cat.
This year I will live differently. Instead of waiting for circumstances to change, I will strive to live fully within my circumstances by filling our quarantine with meaningful activities and higher thoughts.
“I resolve never to do anything but duty; and then according to Ephesians 6:6-8, do it willingly and cheerfully as unto the Lord, and not to man…”
Ephesians 6 instructs that we should work as though serving Jesus himself. I chose this Edwardian resolution because there have been times (okay, lots of times the latter months of 2020) when I have been a begrudging servant. Under my breath I complained, “Another meal to plan, more cooking, more dishes, more laundry, more Zoom meetings...” And I have neglected the joy of serving Jesus as he comes disguised as my husband, step-children, and my dear friends.
This year I choose to see through their disguise.
“I resolve to ask myself at the end of every day, week, month, and year, wherein I could possibly in any respect have done better.”
Apparently Edwards knew something that self-improvement books have only recently figured out. Self examination is the key to growth and positive change. No one improves their character unless they first admit to a deficit.
So I have made a commitment to bold and honest observation.
Who do you want to be like in 2021?
•••
Sylvia Peterson is former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.