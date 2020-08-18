My cousin, David, who is my age, came out to visit us, here in the Pacific Northwest last year. It was good to see him. It had been way too long.
Shortly after he left, he and his family moved to Eastern Tennessee, far away from his other family. His brother still lives near Memphis (Western Tennessee), and his sister and mother in the Joplin, Missouri, area. Other than his wife’s family and his immediate family, he has no other family out there.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, his eldest, a 31-year-old son, married his bride. It was a simple wedding with a small group in a very quaint setting. Still, it was a beautiful thing. I only saw photos from afar. Everyone looked very happy.
Over the years I’ve had an abundance of experience in conducting weddings. In our community alone I’ve conducted around 100 (lost count). I’ve led weddings in churches big and small, at church camp facilities, beaches, resorts and more. In fact a wedding I conducted years ago was the first event at the new facility with the outside stage at the Thurston County Fairgrounds.
Weddings can be so special. Couples make commitments to God and each other in the presence of their friends and family, which is a big deal. Parents are usually excited but some feel they’re losing their children. Many times an added special thing is that couples in attendance renew sparks in their marriages as a result of attending such beautiful events. If things go well, weddings generate a lot of goodness which lasts for years.
This one was not like that. The wedding was good. It’s what happened afterward that would alter the expected course of everyone’s lives that were involved. If you’re reading this, it could impact your life, as well.
Yes, the wedding on Wednesday evening went well, but the next morning’s events changed everything. David found his son (the groom from the night before) unresponsive, and called 911. He was transported in an ambulance. Unfortunately, this 31 year old newlywed was pronounced dead at the hospital. His bride became a widow only hours after the wedding ceremony. The ink was barely dry on the wedding certificate. The state won’t officially document and recognize the marriage yet for weeks, well after the groom’s funeral.
Things aren’t supposed to go like that. There’s supposed to be a “happily ever after’ that lasts at least more than an evening. Children aren’t supposed to die before their parents. A young woman shouldn’t become a widow the morning after her wedding ceremony. A man who moves his family away from his other family isn’t supposed to lose his firstborn son essentially alone like that. A mother isn’t supposed to bury her son right after embracing her new daughter-in-law. There’s not supposed to be a death in the wedding party before everything has been cleaned up. It all just seems so heavy, so dark, so sad, and so wrong.
I don’t know how to help my cousin and his family in this very difficult time, except to pray. So, that is what I do. Yes, I sent him a word of encouragement, but in times like these, words don’t seem like enough.
I’m grateful for moments God allows us tastes of heaven on earth. Yet, I am very aware life on earth feels a whole lot more like hell than heaven. This is one of the reasons those of us dedicated to Christ long for heaven, and do not cling to things of this world. I’m not talking about wanting to end one’s life, but rather a longing for the great day when we enter into the gates of heaven. What a wonderful day that will be!
Meanwhile, we deal with the difficulties of life on earth. Sometimes they can seem overwhelming or insurmountable. It’s days like these it’s beneficial to remember Romans 8:28, which says, “Moreover we know that to those who love God, who are called according to his plan, everything that happens fits into a pattern for good (PHILLIPS).”
Hearing such a story of a young groom, dying the morning after his wedding, can be troubling. Good. I’m glad. That’s why I wanted to share it with you.
Stories like this make us think of the brevity of life – how none of us know how much time we actually have left on this earth. None of us know if we will still be around, tomorrow. When it’s your time, it’s your time. Tomorrow is not guaranteed – no matter your age – no matter what you have planned.
Don’t leave things unsaid. Say what people you love need to hear you say to them. Make those phone calls, send those emails, write those cards, say those words, give those hugs, knock on those doors. Encourage the discouraged. Build up those who feel torn down. Build up everyone you can. Opportunities may not always come. Make things happen, or they might not ever happen at all.
Do you need to apologize for something you said or did? Don’t put it off. You are not guaranteed another opportunity.
And if you’re not sure about where you and God stand, do what you can to make things right, today. The fact those kinds of thoughts pop in your head should move you to do something before it’s too late. Don’t let the moment pass by if you’re thinking about your eternal future. Get things right with Jesus before it’s too late.
None of us know when our son, daughter, parent, spouse, friend, co-worker, neighbor, other family member, etc., will suddenly be taken away from us. The time to right wrongs is now. Let this story move you to seize the moment for God’s sake!
“So be careful how you act; these are difficult days. Don’t be fools; be wise: make the most of every opportunity you have for doing good ( Ephesians 5:15-16, TLB).”
•••
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.