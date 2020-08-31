My wife and I were out in the canoe on one of our local lakes in our school district this past Sunday after our online church service. The weather couldn’t have been better that beautiful and calm summer morning. Few people were out, but besides fish we saw deer, bald eagles, ducks and geese. It was quite the peaceful, relaxing time.
Then, it changed.
My wife noticed something and called it to my attention. At first I thought it was no big deal – just a guy, lying down on a pier. As we approached, we heard the man, calling out for help. He quickly told me he was not okay – that he couldn’t get up.
We pulled up to his pier, and I got out. I walked toward him and asked if he was injured. He said that he wasn’t, but that he was 93 years old and couldn’t get up. I asked if he was injured, and he said he was not.
He reached out to me with his hands and I suggested he just let me get him to his feet. I wasn’t sure how fragile he was or how stable he was. If I simply pulled on his hands, we could have both gone back down. So, I simply put my arms under his and stood him up, gently.
He thanked me and asked, “Are you a doctor?”
I told him I wasn’t, and he went on to explain he had to charge his boat’s battery, which is why the battery charger was lying there on the ground near his boat and the place where he had fallen. He said he was on his way to his girlfriend’s house on the other side of the lake. I guess when you’re 93 and you’ve “still got it,” that’s what you do.
After ensuring he was fine, we left him to his adventures.
What happened Sunday has made me reevaluate some things.
It occurred to me we really need others. I needed my wife’s sense that something was wrong, and her insistence to check things out. The old man needed us to notice things were not okay.
There were others in fishing boats nearby, neighbors nearby on land, and people playing on shore and in the water very close to this pier. None noticed a man was in trouble. We were way on the other side when my wife noticed, and if we hadn’t checked on the man, who knows how long he would have laid there?
Back in March, we all were floating through life rather calmly and peacefully. Then, it changed. Suddenly, we were slammed with a pandemic, and life has been different ever since.
Take notice of what is happening nearby. There may be a lot of people around, but there could be people in trouble who need someone to notice right in front of you.
If someone suggests to check on someone else, don’t discount it. If the thought enters your mind that someone might be in trouble, check on them. You just never know when you might be more needed than you think.
I’ve self-evaluated, and after Sunday, I’ve checked on a few more family, friends, and neighbors this week. As it turns out, some of them were in need. If I hadn’t gone out of my way to check, I would have never known, and they would have continued to struggle alone.
Don’t let people near you struggle to survive. We need each other!
“Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2 (ESV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.