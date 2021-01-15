We are living in unprecedented times. Irrational thinking, emotional overreacting, unreasonable expectations, extreme selfishness, and unrepentant and immoral living seem to rule the day.
Once again, our once great country is wild with licentiousness, and has mostly turned away from God, again. Here are a few Bible verses which might be helpful in steering us in our community back toward the Lord.
“Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece.” – King Solomon (Proverbs 16:27, TLB)
“Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind. This is the first and most important commandment. The second most important commandment is like this one. And it is, ‘Love others as much as you love yourself.’ All the Law of Moses and the Books of the Prophets+ are based on these two commandments.” – Jesus (Matthew 22:37-40, CEV)
I believe we need to wise up and become like “the sons of Issachar who had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do…” – 1 Chronicles 12:32 (NKJV)
Christians, we have had two major “Great Awakenings” in our country, and each was preceded by similar times. Things seemed to be so far gone in a direction away from God and His principles, clearly outlined in His Word. Licentiousness, irrationality, violence, etc., all were the rule of the day. If there has ever been a time for a third “Great Awakening,” it is now. We need revival and if it doesn’t come we seem destined for further destruction and depression.
Few dedicated Christians think otherwise. "How can it happen? Who will lead it? When will it begin?"
All I know is it starts with each individual, truly self-evaluating, and trying to do his or her best to live genuine lives for the Lord. Christians -- our community, country, and world needs us more now than ever to step up and live authentic lives for Christ. The world is a very dark place right now. There is no better time for the light of Christ to shine through us, and provide depth of perspective, insight, and illumination to so many who are lost and wandering. Please, I implore you to rise to the occasion and be who God has called you to be!
“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” – Jesus (Matthew 5:14-16, NIV)
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
