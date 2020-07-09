In my recently-released novel, “The Red Door – Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” the central character, Stephanie, has serious issues.
People have let her down — over and over and over. The parents who should have protected her didn’t. The boyfriend who should have loved her didn’t love her enough to be faithful. The best friend who should have been a support sabotaged her instead.
People can be extremely disappointing. They behave badly. They wound us. We spin in the air, unable to spot the ground, and aren’t sure when we decided to jump.
However, life is also redemptive. The same people who let us down, weren’t created with their selfish intents. They were born as “Children of God,” and entered the world with clean slates, and unwritten scripts... just like you and I.
When Stephanie learns more about her father’s life, she realizes that her beliefs about him were incorrect. She thought he didn’t love her, when in fact he loved her with all the fullness of his capacity.
Perhaps there is someone in your own life who hasn’t loved you enough. But could he or she actually be living and loving within their own limited capacity? Is it possible that they are doing the best they can, even if they don’t fully meet your needs?
Or can you consider the possibility that the fractured relationship you currently have with someone close is because your own hurtful experiences have diminished your capacity to love them?
Our Lord repeatedly taught and preached on the topic of forgiveness:
(Mark 11:25) “And when you assume the posture of prayer, remember that it’s not all asking. If you have anything against someone, forgive—only then will your heavenly Father be inclined to also wipe your slate clean of sins.”
(Luke 17:3-4) “Be alert. If you see your friend going wrong, correct him. If he responds, forgive him. Even if it’s personal against you and repeated seven times through the day, and seven times he says, ‘I’m sorry, I won’t do it again,’ forgive him.”
And in the hour of his most intense physical, emotional, and spiritual pain, Jesus prayed, “Father, forgive them; they don’t know what they’re doing.”
As Stephanie learns, in the final four chapters of her story, the only thing that frees us from our deepest pain is the healing we receive through forgiving others.
We forgive what people have done to us. We forgive them for our deep, deep, and near-constant pain. But, we cannot forgive them for who they are. Like it or not—and too often we don’t like it at all—they are “Children on God” just as fully as we are.
Author Lewis Smedes wrote this in his book, “Forgive and Forget – Healing the Hurts We Don’t Deserve.”
“Sometimes, by understanding some of what was really going on inside the person who hurt you, you make forgiving a little bit easier for yourself, even though you still have to plow by hand through a thick crust of hurt and hate.”
I repeatedly need to remind myself that forgiveness was the whole point of the cross. It is the entire reason Jesus died there. God said to each one of us, “Now, do you believe that you are forgiven? Now do you see how much I love you? Look at the nails, the blood, the agony… my Son did that for you, so that the power and importance of forgiveness would be undeniable.”
The cross reminds me that my own hurts — though very real and sometimes incapacitating — are trivial annoyances in the grand scheme of the universe.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of the new book, "The Red Door -- Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.