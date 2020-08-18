Nov. 8, 1918, in San Diego, California, a baby girl was born to police officer Richard Chadwick and homemaker (later would operate a restaurant) Mary Lacko. They named their newborn Florence May Chadwick. So, why do you need to know about Florence Chadwick? Well, her fairly unknown story just might help you through these uncertain times today.
By 1950, Florence had become the first woman to swim the English Channel in both directions, setting world records in each direction as well. She was definitely an impressive, tenacious person.
In 1952, she set her sights on swimming 26 miles between the Catalina Island and the California coastline. On each side of her were boats watching out for her safety (sharks and such). After about 15 hours into the swim (can you imagine?), a thick fog rolled in. She began to have doubts, and after another hour gave up. After being pulled into the boat she learned she was only one mile from the coastline. She later said if she knew she was that close she could have made it.
About two months later, she attempted it again. Once again, a thick fog rolled in toward the end of her swim. This time she made it. She said she kept the vision in her head of the coastline, knowing it was there — even though she couldn’t see it through the fog.
We recently published in the Thursday, July, 30, edition of the Nisqually Valley News the lead story headline, “Yelm Schools to Offer Options for Families.” I had been serving on a team of people working on part of what the restart of Yelm schools might be like from the transportation perspective. Although we had been hammering out details, as were other teams, none of us were surprised when the decision was essentially made for us that the restart of school would be 100 percent remote. This news came the day after our newspaper’s publication of the lead story about options. The next day we learned there weren’t any. Ugh!
This pandemic has slammed us in so many ways. The news of the schools starting 100 percent remotely is just one more complication with which we have to deal. Add to that the federal government not yet making a decision on a second stimulus package, the federal unemployment portion ceasing, increased cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, and the other lingering negative impacts all around us, and we’ve all definitely had our fill of this stuff.
Plus, we’re in the middle of an election year that is ugly. Riots, breaking out in bigger cities, and the vandalism in Olympia has made many afraid to even go near the downtown area.
It’s not just our community or state either. NPR reported on July 16, “By one estimate, Americans have bought nearly 3 million more guns than usual since March.” They further state nearly half of those are first-time gun owners. People are troubled and scared.
Some of us are adamant about masks. Others are vehement about not wearing them. Meanwhile, we’re not being very nice to each other in person and definitely not on social media platforms.
People are on edge. Everything is changing. Businesses keep closing for good. People are worried about their jobs. Nobody’s enjoying these uncertainties, and it’s taking its toll on us from so many angles.
They say it might still take a while before there’s a vaccine. A growing number of people are opposed to such a mandated vaccine. Some say using Hydroxychloroquine with zinc and Azithromycin can help, while others say none of it will. Conspiracies are more common now than ever, and people struggle knowing what to believe.
Most of us wonder if things will ever go back to any semblance of normalcy.
As each of us struggle in our own lives, trying to find ways to get through all these changes and all these uncertainties, think like Florence. She couldn’t see the land due to the thick fog that rolled in, but once she figured out to fix in her mind that the coastline was there, she was able to endure and get to it.
A thick fog has rolled in on us, similarly. We can’t see the end of this pandemic, but know it’s there. We must fix in our minds that it will end, knowing it will — even though we can’t see it.
Jesus met with His disciples before His death and promised them things would get better after the difficult imminent days ahead (John 14). Philip struggled to believe what He was saying. So, Jesus compelled him to remember all the times Jesus had demonstrated who He was by miracles and more.
The fog is thick and discouraging. We’ve been swimming through this so long already. It can seem so daunting to keep swimming, not knowing when the end of this pandemic will come. In these uncharted times it behooves us to recall all the other times Jesus has carried us through difficulties. He has done it before, and can do it again.
As I struggled, trying to find what I should write about for this installment, I was notified of four more of my friends who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Then, I learned so did my sister, who lives far away. I think they will all get through it, but this has definitely become more personal to me.
Christians, let’s learn from Florence Chadwick. Try to have the tenacious faith to know there will be an end to all this chaos and uncertainty. Better days are ahead, but we still have to get through a few more difficult ones. Don’t let the fog of discouragement overtake you. You’ve got this!
“Faith shows the reality of what we hope for; it is the evidence of things we cannot see (Hebrews 11:1, NLT).”
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
