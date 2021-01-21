Yelm Man Accidentally Discharges Firearm
Yelm officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 18300 block of 149th Lane on Saturday night, but it was later determined to be caused by an accidental discharge of a weapon.
According to dispatch logs, a male called in around 6 p.m. saying that he was shot and it was possibly a drive-by shooting. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Yelm officers responded.
Upon arrival, a Yelm sergeant made contact with the male, who reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his hip. It was determined through an investigation that the wound was caused by an accidental discharge.
It’s currently unclear whether or not he’ll face charges.
Man Faces Weapon Violation Charges After Driving With Loaded Gun in Lap
A 34-year-old Yelm man is facing one count of a weapons violation, loaded firearm in vehicle, and one count of driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over Thursday, Jan. 14.
The charges stem from a traffic stop that happened after 9 p.m. that day. Yelm officers were making a routine patrol through Cochrane Park when they observed a light blue Ford Escape in the parking lot, according to police reports.
After the officers entered the parking lot, the Escape left driving westbound on Mill Road. Police then performed a traffic stop due to a malfunctioning taillight.
Upon contact, officers observed a Ruger pistol in the driver’s lap. Yelm officers then removed the pistol from his lap, noting that the firearm was loaded with a full magazine and had a bullet in the chamber. According to police reports, the 34-year-old Yelm man did not have a concealed pistol license.
The suspect was issued his citations, the firearm was later placed into evidence and a family member came to pick him up.
DUI Reported Friday on State Route 507
A 50-year-old Yelm man who was heading home after a night at a downtown Yelm tavern was pulled over and charged with driving under the influence after he provided a breath sample with a blood-alcohol content level of 0.126.
The charges stem from an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. According to reports from the Yelm Police Department, an officer was in the 200 block of First Street observing traffic when they observed an older, yellow Ford pickup truck traveling on Mosman Street that made an illegal left-hand turn onto First Street.
Officers then conducted a traffic stop at the 15000 block of State Route 507 and spoke with the driver. The officer noted that the driver’s face was flush, his eyes were red and he could smell hints of alcohol.
The officer asked the driver if he would be willing to conduct a field sobriety test, to which the driver said no. The officer then asked if he would submit to an alcohol-content test, to which he was also unresponsive, according to police reports. He then admitted to the officer that he had four shots of whiskey before leaving a nearby bar.
The man was then placed into custody by officers and transported back to the police department, where he participated in a breathalyzer test. His wife later picked him up.
In Washington state, a person is guilty of driving under the influence if, within two hours of driving a vehicle, they provide a breath sample with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.
