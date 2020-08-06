Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported an all-time high daily count of 35 new COVID-19 cases.
The total number of newly confirmed diagnoses this week stands at 99. With two days left in the week, Thurston County could be poised to beat its record weekly count from back in mid-July, which stands at 107 cases.
A total 743 COVID-19 diagnoses have been made since the start of the pandemic with 103 of those recorded in the last seven days.
The percentage of positive tests conducted over the past week stands at 4.7 percent, with the percentage of positive tests since the start of the pandemic standing at 2.8 percent and rising.
Among Thursday’s new diagnoses were three individuals ages birth to 9, two younger than 20, eight in their 20s, five in their 30s, four in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s, four in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
Death certificates for the two deaths reported Tuesday are still pending review by Public Health staff. One of the deaths, a man in his 40s, was the first Thurston County resident to die of the disease without an underlying health condition.
For more Thurston County data, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.