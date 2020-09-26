Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of diagnoses made in the county since the start of the health crisis to 1,178.
New cases reported include one individual between the age of 10 and 19, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
The total number of deaths reportedly tied to the virus stands at 17.
An average of 6.57 new cases have been reported daily over the 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Friday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 54 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,649. No new deaths were reported. The county’s death toll stands at 170. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 39.2.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday night reported an additional 988 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 85,226. Fifty-five new hospitalizations were reported and 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,412 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,801,021. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 202,329, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 6,958,632 total cases have been reported by the agency as well.
