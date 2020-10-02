Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported 26 cases of COVID-19, bringing the net total reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,300.
New cases include two individuals ages birth to 9, two in their 10s, five in their 20s, five in their 30s, five in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Friday, nor have any been announced in the past week.
The county over the last week has been experiencing a surge in daily cases that the county says is linked to travel, close proximity and a temporary closure of testing facilities that occurred due to the wildfire smoke.
With Friday’s numbers, the county has now recorded an average of 12.78 new cases daily over the last 14 days.
Transmission rates for Thurston County remain in the “moderate” risk range, which is between 25 and 75 cases per 100,000 over 14 days. As of Thursday afternoon, the county has reported 62.63 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, which is six cases higher than yesterday’s transmission average.
The goal for Thurston County is to be in the “low” risk category, which is below 25 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days. In order for the county to do that, it has to report an average of 5.10 cases per day or lower for two weeks straight.
A total 44,119 COVID-19 tests have been recorded by the county since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 1,300 people who have contracted the virus, 1,015 have reported recoveries.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Friday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 62 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,031. No new deaths were reported; the total number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 176. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 49.7.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday night reported an additional 694 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 88,810. Thirteen new hospitalizations were reported and 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,586 hospitalizations and 2,143 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,905,759. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 207,302, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,260,465 total cases have been reported by the agency as well, and there have been 302,093 cases in the past seven days.
