A second person in the last two days has died from COVID-19, staff with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The latest person to die as a result from the virus was a man in his 90s. His death certificate is still pending review by Public Health staff.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county now stands at eight. The day before, Public Health reported its seventh death.
The county on Wednesday also confirmed 19 new cases of the virus. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 628, with 109 of those having been reported by the county over the last seven days.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, two were reported in people in their 10s, one in their 20s, five in their 30s, seven in their 40s, two in their 50s, and two in their 60s.
According to numbers posted Monday, a total 21,878 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. The percent of positive tests stands at 2.6 percent.
More from Public Health:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.