Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Sunday confirmed a fifth death related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The person who died was a woman in her 80s, the health department confirmed via social media on Sunday.
The county had already reported its fifth death on June 18, but it removed one case from its total death count on June 23 after finding out the death of a 90-year-old woman had been caused by an underlying health issue and not COVID-19.
Public Health on Sunday, July 5, also reported six newly-confirmed cases of the virus. Four males and two females were among those newly confirmed cases; two were ages birth to 9, one in their 20s, one in their 30s and two in their 60s.
Five additional cases were reported on Monday.
The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 now stands at 303, with 228 of those people having reported recoveries or in the process of recovering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.