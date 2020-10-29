Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 25 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the net total reported by the county since the start of the health crisis to 1,829.
Since the start of the week on Monday, Oct. 26, the county has reported 85 new cases of the virus. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County is currently in the “high” risk for transmission, reporting 87.8 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek on Thursday also released a letter she wrote to public school superintendents that says she’s recommending an extension on the pause on bringing additional students back into the classroom until Nov. 6.
“If transmission rates remain above 75 cases/100,000 population over 14 days for a majority of those days, I will recommend a return to distance learning for all students with the exception of cohort groups of five students with the highest need,” she wrote.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• Pierce County reported it’s 10,000th case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and now stands at 10,083. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 108 new cases. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the total stands at 191. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 115.2 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• The state Department of Health reported 810 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 105,557. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,467 and deaths are at 2,359. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,405,352. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 227,045 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,834,393 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 521,726 reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.