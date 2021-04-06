Last week’s caseload of new COVID-19 diagnoses remained largely consistent with the week prior, with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reporting 166 cases the week of March 29-April 4.
No deaths were reported last week, and the death toll as of Tuesday morning’s press deadline remained at 76 Thurston County residents.
Transmission of the virus still remains relatively low, though it has notably risen in the last month. According to the state Department of Health’s Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, Thurston County reported 98.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Counties in Washington state, all of which are in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, will be evaluated this upcoming Monday. Large counties, such as Thurston, must remain below 200 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks and must report less than five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Thurston County looks like it may meet those two requisites.
On the vaccination front, about one-in-five Thurston County residents have now been fully vaccinated, and close to 31 percent of the population has received at least their first poke.
Approximately 134,237 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thurston County, as of Tuesday.
Starting April 15, all Washington state residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccine allocation from the federal government expected to increase. The Department of Health is hosting a vaccine locator online at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
More than 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered so far in Washington state.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday:
• Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reports a total of 7,949 confirmed cases, 76 deaths and 462 total hospitalizations.
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 80 new cases and no new deaths on Monday afternoon. The death toll from the virus stands at 515 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases is 39,985. Transmission is on the rise. Pierce County over the last two weeks reported 234 cases per 100,000 people.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 345,904 confirmed cases, 24,113 hospitalizations, and 5,285 deaths. An average 59,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered every seven days.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Monday stood at 554,064, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 30,532,965 cases have been confirmed so far. A total 167 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide.
