Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported four new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.
Of the four, one is a male in his 40s, two are a male and female both in their 50s, and there’s one male in his 60s.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by the county stands at 321. Five deaths have been linked to the virus.
The total number of cumulative tests done in Thurston County stands at 15,427, according to numbers posted Tuesday. The test positive rate remains low at 2 percent, well below the state’s average.
Over the last four days, there have been a total 23 new cases of the virus confirmed in Thurston County.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Health has reported 37,941 total confirmed cases of the virus, 4,630 hospitalizations and 1,394 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.