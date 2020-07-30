A dozen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services staff.
New cases reported Thursday include one individual aged 9 or younger, two individuals between the ages of 10 and 19, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one in their 70s.
The total number of new cases this week stands at 62, with 640 total diagnoses reported since the start of the pandemic.
Eight coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thurston County residents, Public Health says.
A total of 22,089 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Thurston County residents, as of numbers posted Tuesday, July 28. The percentage of positive cases stands at 2.6 percent.
More from Public Health:
