A day after announcing a daily record 88 new cases, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Saturday announced 80 more new diagnoses.
That pushed the total for the week — without including Sunday’s still to be announced cases — to 351, smashing the previous weekly record of 189 established in the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8. New weekly records have been stablished in each of the last five weeks as the virus spreads in the community.
According to Public Health, there has been one death and 18 hospitalization due to the virus in the last seven days.
There have now been 39 deaths and 2,449 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.
Public Health is currently monitoring or investigating 12 outbreaks at congregate care facilities in the county.
Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, Thurston County health officer, noted Friday's 88 cases was the third time this week that the daily case record was broken. Few of the cases are linked to outbreaks at congregate care facilities, she said, but rather community spread.
She implored residents to follow public health advice, especially as the holidays arrive and many are tempted to gather with people outside their household.
Here she is explaining more about the rise in cases: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqYKtrfREGk&feature=youtu.be
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health announced Friday that the state is also seeing record numbers of infections.
The Washington State Department of Health reported 2,147 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case count since the pandemic began. Just two weeks ago, the department announced 1,000 new cases in a day for the first time since mid-summer. Each day this week, the department has reported over 1,000 new cases per day, calling the rapid escalation "extremely alarming.”
“The collective choices each of us are making every day have an enormous impact on the spread of COVID-19. We all must re-evaluate our plans for the upcoming holidays and everyday life. As community rates go up, the risk posed by social gatherings increases as well,” said Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach. “The only way to slow the spread is for us all to recommit to the actions we know work. We have flattened our curve twice before, and it’s time to do it again.”
“We all must take immediate action if we want to avoid overwhelming our hospital systems.” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “And we must take action now to save lives—lives of the people we care for and love.
Find detailed county by county data here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard
For additional information from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1T93Mlv-Q98EC-c7l3q-RmEkUK3i55MV3yFMmz0MKLrJAxj5vXmmB5mfE
