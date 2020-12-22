A variety of Thurston County organizations that provide emergency food and shelter could receive funding from grants to help supplement and expand their available resources.
The United Way of Thurston County is accepting applications for grants through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program that provides supplemental assistance to social service agencies that provide emergency food and shelter.
Funding from the EFSP of $143,419 has been awarded, and priority is based on the needs of the community. The announcement from the United Way will be open for at least 10 days starting Dec. 12.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Jan. 21. Apply at unitedway-thurston.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program.
For additional information, contact Paul Larsen at 360-943-2773 ext.113 or plarsen@unitedway-thurston.org.
