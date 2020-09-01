Thurston County hit a milestone on Monday — 1,001 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the county’s Public Health and Social Services Department.
Five more cases were announced Tuesday.
There were only about 267 confirmed cases of the virus across the state when, on March 11, the county reported its first case.
“We want people to understand that while the risk to the public is increasing, the most important things we can do is encourage people to wash their hands often and well, stay home if they’re sick, and call ahead to their health care provider if they have symptoms and know have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” Public Health and Social Services Director Schelli Slaughter said after the news broke of a man in his 50s being the first to contract the virus.
While little has changed about the county’s messaging in the five months since, efforts to trace the virus and contact the people have escalated dramatically.
Travel to areas of higher transmission and large gatherings continue to drive the spread of COVID-19, Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote in an Aug. 25 letter to the community. Limiting weekly meetings with people outside your immediate household, meeting outdoors, wearing a mask and implementing a 6-foot safety rule continues to be the best way to mitigate contracting the virus.
“Although we do have more than 1,000 cases in the county since the pandemic began, we have seen our rate of increase plateau and start to decline due to the efforts of everyone in Thurston County to wear a face covering, physically distance with those outside their households, limit their social gatherings, cover their cough, stay home when they are sick, and wash their hands,” Dr. Abdelmalek wrote in an email to the Nisqually Valley News.
The county over the weekend also reported two new deaths of the virus, bringing the total to 14 deaths observed in Thurston County. About 811 individuals of the 1,001 diagnoses reported since the start of the pandemic have reported recoveries.
Over the last month, the county has reported outbreaks of the virus at seven long-term care facilities, with at least 45 cases in Thurston County likely linked to those facilities. About 56 percent of the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported occurred in congregate care facilities statewide.
At least three of Thurston County’s 14 reported deaths have been reported at those facilities.
According to data published by Public Health, the age of people contracting the virus run the gambit, though individuals age 29 and younger make up about 43 percent of total cases.
Cases reported in people age 60 and older only made up approximately 2.16 percent of Thurston County’s total diagnoses thus far.
Compared with counties of similar size, the rate at which the virus is spreading in Thurston County tends to be on the lower side. While Thurston County has reported 1,001 cases, Kitsap has reported 1,009, Clark has reported 2,610, and Whatcom has reported 1,102.
When comparing the counties by cases per 100,000, Thurston County still comes out on the lower end; Thurston has reported 339 cases, Kitsap 364, Clark 445, and Whatcom 474.
