Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 32 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic up to 3,775.
Transmission of the virus remains high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 238.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
The death toll from the virus remains at 49. The most recent deaths were reported on Dec. 4.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 722 new cases and two new deaths; it’s believed the stark rise recently in new cases is due to a backlog of tests. The death toll from the virus stands at 256 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 470.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 19,618.
• The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and 88 new associated hospitalizations. The number of deaths stands at 2,850. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.5 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 288,762, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. this week surpassed 15 million cases of the virus, which now stands at 15,271,571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.