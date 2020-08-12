Thurston County Investigating Fourth Outbreak at Congregate Care Facility

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported Wednesday that a fourth COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a congregate care facility.
Magen Johnson, a Thurston County spokeswoman, said the county is not releasing the name, location or any additional details on how many people at this facility have contracted the disease.
This is the fourth care facility identified in the last week with an outbreak. All four are still ongoing and being investigated by the county.
An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. At least two of the cases must have onset dates within 14 days of each other and have been contracted from the same point in order to be considered an outbreak.
The definition of an outbreak recently changed for long term care facilities. Spread at a long term care facility is declared an outbreak when only one resident or health care worker is confirmed to have the virus.
In an update to the county last Friday, Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote that the county was investigating two outbreaks at a six-person adult home and a separate residential group home.
Then, on Sunday, the county reported that a third unnamed congregate facility had reported an outbreak.
So far, 17 positive cases have been tied to these latest congregate care outbreaks.
The county on Wednesday also confirmed seven new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 809.
New cases reported Wednesday include two individuals under the age of 10, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one individual in their 70s.
The percentage of positive cases went up on Monday and now stands at 3.1 percent. A total 23,815 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Thurston County.
A total of 11 Thurston County residents have died from health complications related to the virus. The county today was also able to confirm the death certificates of the three most recent people to die as being caused by the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.