Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the county.
The most current deaths were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, according to the county.
There have been 31 hospitalizations and three deaths due to the virus in the last seven days.
There have been 4,495 cases of the virus in Thurston County since March, according to the county.
The county is currently monitoring or investigating nine known outbreaks.
To learn more, visit https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/.../covid-19-dashboard.aspx.
