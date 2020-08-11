Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 802.
Of the 13 new diagnoses, one individual is under the age of 10, three are under the age of 20, three were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
Twenty-six cases have been reported since the start of the week, according to Public Health.
The county is currently investigating three outbreaks at congregate care facilities. There have been two reported hospitalizations in the last week from the virus.
Per numbers last updated Aug. 3, the percent of positive tests stands at 2.8 percent. A total 23,235 tests have been conducted on Thurston County residents.
The Thurston County Board of Health, made up of the elected members from the Board of County Commissioners, had an update from Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek and Public Health Director Schelli Slaughter slated for their 3:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
The Board of Health meetings are regularly streamed to Thurston County’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuANWax0cRG6l05UWvYkZ5g.
There have been 11 deaths reportedly linked to the virus in the county.
