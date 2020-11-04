Thurston County Reports 26 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 34 Cases and Two Deaths Tuesday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days; 26 diagnoses were announced on Wednesday and 34 were reported on Tuesday.
The net total number of diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,993. A dozen people have been hospitalized and three deaths have been reported in the last seven days.
The county also announced two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll up to 36. A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s were the latest to die from health complications related to the virus, according to the county.
Thurston County is in the “high” risk transmission phase, according to the state Department of Health, and is reporting 96.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Public Health is also currently investigating eight outbreaks at congregate care facilities. According to a weekly report published Tuesday, a total 161 COVID-19 diagnoses have been tied to these facilities as well as 11 deaths.
An outbreak tied to Garden Court Medical Care in Olympia has resulted in 83 positive cases, as well as eight deaths — five of which have occurred within the last week and a half.
During a Tuesday morning update to the Thurston Board of County Commissioners, Director of Public Health and Social Services Schelli Slaughter said there’s currently sufficient hospital capacity statewide as the county experiences an increase in caseloads.
Thurston County is currently watching its capacity at local hospitals especially as the flu season ramps up.
“As flu season picks up, our hospitals are typically already really full here in Thurston County, so we’re working closely to make sure there are great plans in place to help make sure Thurston County residents have access to hospital care when they need it. So, currently, we’re OK and it’s something everyone is working on,” she said.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 214 new cases. There were two new deaths reported, bringing the total to 197. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 131.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 10,724.
• The state Department of Health reported 1,469 new cases, bringing the total to 111,480 cases of COVID-19 tallied since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,735 and deaths are at 2,416. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,519,494. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 231,988 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 9,357,245 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 604,452 reported in the last seven days.
