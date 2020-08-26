Yelm Cinemas plans on reopening Friday, Sept. 4, and will be showing new films, staff with the theater recently announced.
The theater plans on being open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Prairie Park Marketing Manager Grace Duda wrote in an email.
On Sept. 4, Yelm Cinemas will be showing “Tenet,” “Bill and Ted Face The Music,” “Unhinged,” “The New Mutants” and “Words on Bathroom Walls.”
“We are so happy to be reopening our doors to the community,” General Manager Noah Aden wrote in an email. “We have decided to reopen because we have the opportunity to show new movies in a safe and clean environment and are looking forward to welcoming back our staff and guests to enjoy new releases on the big screen.”
Aden said in compliance with state guidelines put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the theater plans on lowering its capacity to 25 percent. Masks or facial coverings will be required to be worn by both staff and customers at all times except when eating or drinking.
This comes after a number of other theaters in Thurston County also recently just announced reopenings with similar health mandates.
Yelm Cinemas originally reopened on July 3 after Thurston County entered into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan, but announced its closure less than a month later after additional capacity restrictions went into place.
Since the pandemic, the theater has hosted a number of drive-through events where customers could purchase movie theater popcorn and snacks. The next event will be on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.
