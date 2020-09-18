Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the net total diagnoses reported since the start of the health crisis to 1,121.
A total 16 county residents have died so far due to health complications related to the virus. The latest person, a man in his 70s, died on Thursday. His death certificate is still pending review by Public Health staff.
Cases reported Friday include three individuals in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s. The percent-positive rate of tests over the last week stands at 1.5 percent.
The county is currently investigating two ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities.
An average 6.28 new cases have been reported daily over the last 14 days.
Thurston County is reporting 30.8 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks, according to state Department of Health data updated as of Sept. 17.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Friday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 51 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,339. No deaths were reported; a total 163 have been reported though since the start of the health crisis. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 33.6.
• The Washington State Department of Health has reported a net 81,602 cases of COVID-19. A total 7,215 hospitalizations and 2,037 deaths have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,704,670. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• A total 6,656,799 total cases have been reported nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 197,116 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.