FILE PHOTO — Erica McCaleb, 30, left, Yelm Timberland Library manager, and Stefan Abuan, 63, public services specialist, help organize a table outside the library on Friday, June 26, where patrons may pick up bags of books they have requested.

 Paul Dunn/Nisqually Valley News

Timberland Regional Library branches will limit a number of services until Monday, Dec. 14, in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an announcement from the library system Thursday, Nov. 19.

According to a news release from Timberland, which operates branches in five counties, its libraries will implement the following restrictions: no public computer usage, no self-service checkout service and copier usage, and library users will be asked to limit their visits to five minutes.

Timberland Regional Library locations will continue to offer drive-up checkout library services on library materials.

More information can be found online at www.trl.org.

