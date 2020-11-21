Timberland Regional Library branches will limit a number of services until Monday, Dec. 14, in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an announcement from the library system Thursday, Nov. 19.
According to a news release from Timberland, which operates branches in five counties, its libraries will implement the following restrictions: no public computer usage, no self-service checkout service and copier usage, and library users will be asked to limit their visits to five minutes.
Timberland Regional Library locations will continue to offer drive-up checkout library services on library materials.
More information can be found online at www.trl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.