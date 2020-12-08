Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, students attending secondary school in Rainier and Yelm have largely been keeping up with attendance and performing on par when compared with last year, two local principals say, though struggles still remain.
The number of failing grades at Yelm High School, however, did double when compared with last fall’s numbers, Principal John Johnson said.
Johnson, as well as Rainier middle and high school Principal John Beckman, said students and staff are ultimately still aiming to meet expectations while struggles related to the pandemic hit every corner of their schools.
Aside from the success of what the numbers have been telling them, local districts are ultimately taking a different approach to grading and recording attendance due to new learning models that have been implemented this year due to mandates from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
Beckman, who oversees the instruction of about 454 students, said his staff has found success in implementing a six-period, half-day model. Each class is about 30 minutes in total, he said, with most students finishing class by noon.
“I guess, big picture, I’ve been pleased with our kids, I’ve been pleased with our families. They’re doing well, and I know that it’s hard for them,” Beckman said. “For what we’re faced with, I think we’re doing the best to make the most of it, and I think our kids are responding.”
It also helps that their school is smaller and that they have a closer relationship with their families than other Thurston County public school districts, he said.
“A good portion of our kids have been here since elementary school. I can’t imagine being in a place where you’d have 500 freshmen. Our size allows us to track kids down and manage that,” he said.
While the schools have recorded about the same number of students with failing grades, Beckman said those students are now failing more classes when compared with last year, producing more overall Fs.
Beckman said he didn’t immediately know how many additional failing grades were posted this last term; an email requesting additional numbers from a school counselor was not returned by Tuesday morning press deadline.
“It’s definitely similar to what we’ve seen normally,” Beckman said.
Johnson, principal at the 1,600-student Yelm High School, said students have been attending quite regularly. It’s overall been comparable with last year’s attendance rates, he said.
According to Johnson, the high school saw a regular attendance rate in the fall semester of about 92 percent. Their first term of this school year, which ran September to Nov. 18, the attendance rate stood at 90 percent.
Between October and November though, Johnson said attendance dipped down to about 82 percent, though that was in large part due to a change in the way attendance was being recorded.
“We know that our students are struggling and that our teachers are working hard” and that parents are struggling, Johnson said.
Still, participation and attendance remains a difficult datapoint to define and track in the era of COVID. Distance and online learning isn’t helping much either for students who were already low in participation.
“I’ve done a number of home visits. I’m looking at parents and students in the eye, and the student is sharing with us that this isn’t normal for them and that they’re not motivated by the online learning,” he said. “I’ve had some really emotional conversations with families on the front porch lately.”
A large number of students who wouldn’t normally see failing grades have also been receiving them, Johnson said.
In fall 2019, Yelm High School had about 604 students with one or more Fs, amounting to 1,300 in total. As of Nov. 1, 959 students had one or more Fs, with the total number of Fs more than doubling.
The numbers became so troubling, Johnson said, that the school implemented a “tier one” intervention with the students. They took one week off regular curriculum in early November for students to catch up.
That produced tangible results for many.
“We saw quite an improvement,” Johnson said.
On average, teachers reported seeing a decrease of about three Fs between Nov. 5 and 18.
“All stakeholders were feeling this burden as if we couldn’t get out from underneath this rock, so to speak,” he said.
Johnson said he’s looking forward to looking at next week’s grade and participation data. He’s anticipating a boost, hopefully, with winter break just around the corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.