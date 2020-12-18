Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported a single-day record 120 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic up to 4,224 in the county.
This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since earlier this month, when on Dec. 7 the county reported 104 cases.
The department on Friday also announced it had been reporting the previous days’ numbers since about Dec. 8.
“On December 8, 2020, we issued a statement changing our data reporting period. Since this time, our daily COVID-19 data posts on social media have been showing the numbers for the previous day. Going forward we will state the date for the data period to eliminate confusion,” department staff wrote on social media.
The decision to report numbers from the previous day falls in line with the practices of some other counties, including Pierce.
No deaths were reported Friday. The death toll remains at 49 Thurston County residents.
Transmission remains high in the county. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 237.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Friday added 295 new cases and four new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 272 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 485.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 22,196.
• The state Department of Health on Thursday added 2,750 cases and 75 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total 209,344 confirmed cases, 13,235 hospitalizations, and 3,117 deaths.The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.4 percent.
• This week, the United States surpassed 300,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and the total stood as of Friday afternoon at 309,880. A total 16,987,911 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,513,120 of those reported in the last seven days.
