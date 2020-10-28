Thurston County Surpasses 1,800 COVID-19 Cases With 26 on Wednesday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday afternoon reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of diagnoses reported since the start of the health crisis to 1,804.
No deaths were reported Wednesday. The death toll to COVID-19 in the county stands at 33, with 11 of those having been reported in the last seven days.
In the last seven days, a total 159 new cases have been reported and 15 people have been admitted into the hospital due to health complications caused by the virus.
Thurston County — as well as many other counties across Washington state — have been experiencing an uptick in the number of positive cases.
According to a situation report released Wednesday by the state Department of Health, transmission and hospitalizations are increasing in both eastern and western Washington.
“Any spike in COVID-19 cases will jeopardize our progress toward reopening schools, strain our health care system and increase risks during holiday gatherings,” Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said in a statement. “High rates in the community increase the chance that someone at your gathering — even people you know well and trust — could have COVID-19. If we act now, we can get these increases in control in time for the holidays.”
Thurston County is currently in the “high” risk transmission phase for COVID-19 spread, reporting 87.1 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, according to the Department of Health.
Of the 1,804 Thurston County residents that have been diagnosed since March, a total 1,350 have reported recoveries.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 107 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,975. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the total stands at 191. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 113.7 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• The state Department of Health reported 716 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 104,743. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,383 and deaths are at 2,353. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,383,332. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 225,985 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,752,794 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 503,783 reported in the last seven days.
