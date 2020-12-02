Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday announced 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, a man in his 60s.
That puts the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,348. In that time, there have been 47 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19. There have been 345 new cases in the county over the last seven days.
According to Public Health, there have been 61 hospitalizations due to the virus in the last seven days and one death.
County health officials are currently investigating and monitoring 11 outbreaks.
The county currently has a positive test rate of 7.4 percent.
