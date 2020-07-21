Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county since the start of the pandemic to 495.
Six males and four females were reportedly among the new cases, including a female in her 10s as well as both a male and female in their 80s.
Over the last week, a total of 98 new cases of the virus have been reported and four people have been admitted into the hospital with complications related to the disease.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Thurston County still stands at five. Despite a stark increase in the number of new cases daily, Thurston County’s most recent death was more than two weeks ago.
As of data released Saturday, the county’s rate of positive cases stands at 2.4 percent, with it being recorded even higher at 4.4 percent when looking at tests this last week alone.
A total 19,136 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Thurston County residents.
