The Yelm City Council is considering an ordinance submitted by Mayor JW Foster that would provide temporary water billing relief for certain customers in response to a recent surge in water costs brought on by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the hot weather.
If passed in its current rendition, Ordinance 1066 — which was set to be considered after press deadline Sept. 22 (see yelmonline.com for updates) — would eliminate tier 4 customers, who use more than 2,801 cubic feet of water per cycle, for the August, September and October billing cycles.
The ordinance would also reduce the water rate of tier 3 customers, from $10.24 per 100 cubic feet used to $9.41, during those three months.
Those customers who paid for an account that went into tier 4 during the month of August will be credited the difference between their bill and the new tier 3 rate.
The city council held its first reading on the ordinance during its Sept. 8 meeting.
“We understand during these trying times, it is more important than ever to do what we can to help,” Foster said in a recent news release from the city. “We have received a lot of requests from residents asking for some relief and that’s what this proposal aims to do.
“Council has the responsibility for setting rates, and we all want to provide water billing relief during unreasonably hot weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. This is something council also wants to fix and we’re all working together.”
During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, back when residents were first experiencing economic hardship due to state-mandated closures, the council had considered temporarily reducing rates. Those talks simmered down shortly after though
The city’s Customer Service and Public Works departments underwent a thorough investigation of its billing system and water meters earlier this month after a number of people took to Facebook to voice dissatisfaction with the city’s rates. They also alleged the city was not accurately reporting its rates.
The investigation didn’t find anything out of the ordinary, Public Works Director Cody Colt previously told the NVN. The spike in water bill costs was more likely than not due to more people staying at home due to the coronavirus health crisis mixed with the hot weather, he said.
“Through the analysis, it appears that August customer water usage was higher than normal due to a perfect storm of conditions,” the mayor’s proposed ordinance reads.
Foster said the city council and public works director will continue to look at permanent rate adjustments in order to accommodate customers’ change in usage while also sustaining a cash flow to pay for the operation of the essential infrastructure the rates pay for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.