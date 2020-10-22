Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of diagnoses reported in the county since the start of the health crisis to 1,645.
New cases include one individual under the age of 10, two individuals between the ages of 10 and 19, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, five in their 80s and one individual in their 90s.
Locally and across the nation, governments are reporting increased rates in the number of new COVID-19 cases, reflecting experts’ warnings of the high likelihood that the United States is undergoing a fall wave of infections as more people stay indoors and gather.
Thurston County, as of Wednesday, is currently in the “moderate” transmission risk range, according to the state Department of Health. The county is reporting 72.4 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days, and is inching closer to the “high” risk threshold of 75 cases per the same metric.
Since March, county health officials say 22 residents have died due to COVID-19.
Public Health is currently investigating six outbreaks at congregate care facilities within Thurston County. In Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 report, which was published Tuesday afternoon, the county reported that 105 individuals had contracted COVID-19 at those facilities, as of data posted Sunday, Oct. 18.
An outbreak at a congregate care facility is defined by Public Health as one worker or resident testing positive for COVID-19, or when two or more workers or residents become symptomatic with COVID-19 within 72 hours of each other.
Two deaths have also been linked to those outbreaks.
Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek in a letter to the community published Wednesday afternoon wrote that the recent spike in cases stemmed from outbreaks at congregate care facilities and by other means of community spread.
“I am seeing spread during gatherings with family and friends. Once one member of a household gets sick, the rest of the household is likely to also become sick,” she wrote. “The majority of cases in our county are linked, meaning when one person gets sick it is often from contact with someone they knew who either tested positive or had symptoms of illness.”
Transmission of the disease is also taking place at workplaces and schools, she noted.
“Staying home during the quarantine period, if you have been identified as a close contact, is essential because people can become sick at any time during the exposure period of 14 days. In addition, following public health guidance is the best way to limit the spread of the virus,” she wrote.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 104 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,331. The total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 185. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 93.1 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday night reported an additional 724 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 99,874. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,149 and deaths are at 2,286. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,276,453. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.3 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 220,362, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,249,011 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 414,106 reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.