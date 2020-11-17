Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday afternoon reported one death related to COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, and 61 new diagnoses of the virus.
The net total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,593. The latest person to die was a female in her 70s. There have been 41 deaths in the county due to COVID-19, according to the county.
The transmission rate in Thurston County is “high,” according to the state Department of Health’s risk assessment dashboard, and the county has reported 142.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of late Tuesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 258 new cases on Tuesday afternoon. There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 213. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 209.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 13,345.
• The state Department of Health reported 2,589 new cases of the virus on Monday night, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 134,121. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,573 and deaths are at 2,571. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.9 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 246,232, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reported on Tuesday. A total 11,136,253 cases have been confirmed, with 1,099,790 of those cases — roughly 9.9 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
