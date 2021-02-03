COVID-19 daily caseloads have been in a relative lull the past few days, with Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reporting 20 cases on Tuesday and 28 on Wednesday.
Since the start of the week, the county has reported a total 65 cases. The most recent death from the viral respiratory infection was reported on Monday.
But transmission of the virus in Thurston County remains high. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 241.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; this metric has declined by about 4 percent since Monday.
In the past seven days, there've been only three people hospitalized due to the disease.
Roughly 8.22 percent of Thurston County residents have so far started the vaccination process, with 1.28 percent having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. About 23,833 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Wednesday reported 117 new cases and no new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 404 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 33,349. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 332.2 cases per 100,000 people. About 7.21 percent of Pierce County residents have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 301,372 confirmed cases, 4,388 deaths and 17,987 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
So far, a total of 773,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with more than 1 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average of 27,902 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days. A total 8.33 percent of Washingtonians have started the vaccination process so far.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 445,264, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 26,277,125 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 975,959 of those reported in the last seven days. A total 33.9 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
