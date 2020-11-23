Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday afternoon reported 80 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, bringing the net total of cases reported since the start of the outbreak to 2,901.
This is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported since Nov. 14 when Public Health reported 80 cases. The daily high number of cases was reported on Nov. 13 and stands at 88.
No new hospitalizations have been reported over the last seven days.
Two deaths were reported by Public Health on Saturday. The latest individuals to die from COVID-19 were two males, one in his 70s and one in his 90s.
The death toll from the virus stands at 45 in the county.
Risk of transmission in Thurston County remains high. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 171.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests over the last week stands at 6.8 percent.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 160 new cases. There were no new deaths reported; the death toll stands at 224 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 237.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 14,755.
• The state Department of Health has reported a total 147,537 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first started spreading in March. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 10,096 and deaths are at 2,655. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.8 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 255,958, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 12,175,921 cases have been confirmed, with 1,191,520 of those total cases — roughly 9.8 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
