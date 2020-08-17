By pandemic standards, Thurston County had a glorious week Aug. 8-14.
The county registered 741 initial unemployment claims for the week — its lowest count since the week of March 8-14, when 443 residents filed claims.
By industry, county employees in food services/drinking places filed the most claims, followed by specialty trade contractors and educational contractors.
Washington state also did well for the week: 22,140 residents filed regular initial unemployment claims — down 11.4 percent from the prior week — and 571,410 total claims for all unemployment categories, down 13 percent.
ESD paid more than $273.8 million for 391,025 individual claims, a decrease of $301.3 million and 53,583 fewer individuals compared to the prior week.
Despite the encouraging news, initial regular claims for the year were still 307 percent above last year's weekly new claims applications.
Since March 7 when COVID-19 first precipitated job losses, 2,338,445 residents have filed initial unemployment claims, and ESD has paid more than $9.5 billion in benefits to 996,048 individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.