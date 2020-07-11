The number of unemployment insurance claims remains at historic levels, a weekly report issued Thursday by the state Employment Security Department says.
“Although the number of initial claims has dropped significantly since the height of the crisis, and even dipped since last week’s figures, our current ‘steady state’ of initial claims is about 89-percent higher than the peak of the Great Recession,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a prepared statement this week.
According to updated numbers provided by Employment Security, the week of June 28 through July 4 saw an 11 percent decrease in the number of new initial claims statewide, from 31,911 the week prior to 28,393.
But total claims for unemployment benefits rose about 5.7 percent, from 696,272 the week before to 736,151. Pandemic assistance and pandemic-related initial claims have seen increases over the previous week as well.
The number of initial claims in Thurston County saw a slight increase the week of June 28 through July 4 — from 1,033 the week before to 1,121.
Industries that saw the largest number of initial claims reported from that week include specialty trade contractors, administrative and support services, educational services, social assistance, food and drinking establishments and public administration services.
The state’s unemployment rate is at about 15.1 percent. In Thurston County, the unemployment rate stands at about 14.4 percent, with 126,866 of the county’s 148,138 labor force working and employed.
Since the start of the pandemic, Employment Security has paid out roughly $7.2 billion in unemployment benefits. Approximately 883,242 Washington state residents who have filed an initial claim have been paid out.
