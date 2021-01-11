Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Saturday and Sunday reported a total of 164 new diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus.
The county department on Monday also reported 23 new cases, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic up to 5,456.
The spread of the virus remains high. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County over the last 14 days has reported 221.1 cases per 100,000.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 296 new cases and four new deaths on Monday. The death toll from the virus stands at 334 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 364.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that rate is on the decline. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 28,583.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 3,698 deaths, 260,360 confirmed cases, and 15,771 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to DoH, up to 1,000 cases are expected to be duplicates due to incomplete negative test results.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 373,167, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 22,322,956 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,722,460 of those reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.