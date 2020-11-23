Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council and Thurston County Chamber have developed a resource for businesses whose employees are struggling due to the lack of affordable, high-quality childcare in the region.
The nation’s on-going childcare crisis has wide-ranging effects on both working parents and their employers, as well as the business sector and the economy as a whole. Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent safety measures enacted by Gov. Jay Inslee have intensified and highlighted this issue across Washington.
As a response to this growing need and to guide small businesses struggling to meet their employees’ needs, the PacMtn Workforce Development Council and Thurston County Chamber of Commerce have developed a toolkit to share best practices and help business leaders support their employees to access affordable, high-quality childcare.
This publicly available toolkit, “Coloring Outside the Lines: A Creative Guide for Business Participation in the Childcare Solution,” underscores the importance of accessible childcare by providing both local and nationwide statistics and trends, along with multiple routes that business owners can take to address the issue. Additionally, “Coloring Outside the Lines” outlines several little-known or infrequently utilized perks for businesses to provide childcare support.
The toolkit also includes resources for more information about the childcare crisis as a whole and Thurston Chamber has posted a list of childcare providers across Thurston, Mason, Lewis, Grays Harbor, and Pacific counties at https://thurstonchamber.com/childcare-toolkit/.
Coloring Outside the Lines is now available as a free downloadable PDF at ThurstonChamber.com.
For more information about the Childcare Toolkit, contact Allie Bair at abair@thurstonchamber.com or (360) 515-8457.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.