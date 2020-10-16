Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday announced 47 new cases of COVID-19, a record daily high since the first case was announced in March.
Unless no cases are reported Saturday and Sunday, it will also be the highest weekly total since the start of the pandemic, with a record-tying 121 cases already reported as of Friday.
Additionally, there have been four hospitalizations and one death in the last seven days. There have been 159 COVID-19 cases in that same time for a total of 1,566 since March.
Details on the ages and genders of the most recent cases can be found online here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2y4JH2A7FzyUcVN9FbPnSPti_daUpe9rF530ZeGXl7yvCI1_A0NFQWhYE. They include a mix of males and females and include members of all age groups.
There are six ongoing outbreaks in congregate care settings in the county.
Since March, there have been 1,171 recoveries in the county, 105 hospitalizations and 21 deaths from COVID-19, according to the county.
The percent of positive tests for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 was 3.7 percent.
