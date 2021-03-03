In her first town hall as a member of Congress, 10th Congressional District Rep. Marilyn Strickland on Wednesday, Feb. 24, focused discussion on the economic and health recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while also touching on issues of federal police reform, housing instability and federal environmental initiatives in the Puget Sound.
Alongside guest Jay Fathi, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Washington’s Department of Family Medicine, Strickland hosted her first town hall by way of a 50-minute live stream posted to Facebook.
Strickland started the discussion by first underscoring the historic seven weeks she and her colleagues had been through, from the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol, which she called a “coup attempt,” by supporters of former President Donald Trump, to the second impeachment of Trump and the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
“So I tell folks that it’s been an eventful start to Congress. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, an economic crisis and we’ve survived an insurrection,” she said.
Despite those challenges, Strickland said she’s been hard at work. She was able to add an amendment to ensure the federal government takes affirmative action to “invest in recruiting and retaining underrepresented communities into our national apprenticeship programs.”
Strickland will also serve as co-chair of the Puget Sound Recovery Caucus alongside Congressman Derek Kilmer, and she noted that they have plans brewing on future legislation.
“Even though things have been cleaned up for a while, our growing population means that the Sound is still polluted,” she said. “We’re going to create an office in the Environmental Protection Agency. We want to elevate the status of the Puget Sound the same way we think of the Great Lakes and the way that we think of Chesapeake Bay.”
Strickland currently serves on the House Committee on Armed Services and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as other military and infrastructure subcommittees in the 117th U.S. Congress.
She’s also voiced support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic, now entering its 12th month, and Strickland said she got her colleagues to sign onto ensuring $350 billion in funding would go to small governments to distribute locally.
“I’m acutely aware that despite the fact that we’re in Washington state and Gov. (Jay) Inslee has done a great job of really trying to address the pandemic, there are too many people who are still suffering and we want to make sure people’s basic needs are met, that they get access to the vaccine, and we’re doing everything we can do to support local government,” Strickland said.
Biden’s plan, which passed in the U.S. House, would fund, according to Strickland, $9.9 billion for states to address homeowners struggling to afford their homes, $19 billion for emergency rental and utility assistance, and other investments in infrastructure and housing assistance.
Along the Interstate 5 corridor, from Everett to the South Puget Sound, Strickland said the region is about 250,000 housing units short. That’s resulted, Strickland says, in people having a harder time finding housing and becoming homeowners, and it has exacerbated the homelessness crisis.
Strickland said the federal government needs to begin funding innovative programs and different types of housing, especially to address homelessness.
“We like to fund something that has been built or renovated and cut a ribbon and talk about what we’ve contributed, but we have to think about different types of housing and what it means to be securely housed — dormitory-style housing, even tiny homes — but really innovating and working with local communities to help fund some of these things that we know can get people safely housed,” Strickland said.
Strickland said the federal government also needs to step in to work with mask and personal protective equipment manufacturers to provide a transparent and improved supply domestically instead of having to rely on overseas manufacturing. Having a more stable supply chain would help those living on fixed incomes afford masks, she said.
Fathi and Strickland also agreed that masks will more than likely become more commonplace and recommended as the U.S. distances itself from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the flu season.
“I think that masks are going to be here long after the pandemic is over and in advance of the next one,” Strickland said.
The 10th District congresswoman also said that they should be having a conversation about vaccinating teachers sooner and getting students back into the physical classroom.
“We could probably have a whole other conversation about when it’s safe to open schools, but I just do believe that conversation about vaccination has to really be a big part of whether we’re going to open schools at the rate at which we’re going to do it,” she said.
During the town hall, Fathi and Strickland also encouraged listeners and constituents to get the vaccine if they’re currently eligible. Fathi said vaccination levels within the larger population will need to be at 75 percent before interactions can go back to what they were before the pandemic.
So far, 5.72 percent of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health, and 6.5 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This vaccine is the best thing that’s happened since the pandemic started. COVID is now a vaccine-preventable disease. This is music to the ears of doctors and nurses,” said Fathi, who has over 25 years experience in family medicine and community health.
He later added, “We just need to hang on a little bit longer. The end of this is in sight. We need to stick together. We can’t have the approach of everyone for themselves. We need to take care of each other and all be leaders, and I’m confident as Washingtonians we can do that.”
On the topic of police reform, Strickland said she supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and she noted that it’s a good start to addressing the inequity in community policing, though not a piece of legislation that solves all the problems.
The bill, introduced last year after the death of a Black Minneapolis man while in police custody, ensures that police departments have body cameras, engages officers in implicit bias training and instills limits on qualified immunity for defense in court.
“Now is that going to solve every problem at the local level? Probably not, because local communities are very unique and they decide what it is to be safe, and every person who lives in every community — regardless of ZIP code — deserves to be safe,” Strickland said, noting that she believes it has a good chance of passing.
