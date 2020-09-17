Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of total cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,112 in the county.
The department also reported one new coronavirus-related death, a man in his 70s. This latest death brings the total number caused by COVID-19 in Thurston County to 16.
New cases reported include one individual age 9 or younger, two individuals in their 30s and two individuals in their 40s.
An average of 5.93 new cases have been reported daily the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Thursday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 28 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,289. One new death was reported, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 163. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 33.3 and is on a downward trend.
• The Washington State Department of Health reported 386 new cases of COVID-19. A total 7,196 hospitalizations and 2,031 deaths have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,691,047. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• Nationwide, a total 6,613,331 total cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 196,227 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
