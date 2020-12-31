Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday afternoon reported two deaths and 32 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus.
A female and a male, both in their 70s, were the latest Thurston County residents to die from the virus. The death toll stands at 54.
Transmission of COVID-19 remains high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, the county has reported 242.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
There have also been 25 hospitalizations in Thurston County over the last 14 days.
The cumulative number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,714 in the county.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 222 new cases and six new deaths. The death toll from the virus stands at 294 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 412.1 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days -- a decrease of roughly 50 cases when compared with the metric reported yesterday. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 25,162.
• The state Department of Health reported 3,321 new cases today, as well as 225 new deaths from the virus. The total number of cases stands at 232,993, hospitalizations at 14,571 and deaths stand at 3,420. According to DoH, this may include up to 270 case duplicates due to a system interruption.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 337,419, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is on track to have killed one in every 1,000 Americans by the end of the year. A total 19,432,125 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,261,960 of those reported in the last seven days.
(1) comment
What is a 'case'. Just someone who tests positive or?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.