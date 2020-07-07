Washington state added 31,911 initial unemployment claims for the week of June 21-June 27, a jump of 7.8 percent from the week before when 29,612 claims were filed. Another 29,028 were filed the week before that.
Thurston County mimicked the state’s rise in initial unemployment claims, jumping 9.8 percent to 1,033 from the previous week of 940 and 27.6 percent from 809 claims the week before that. Since March 7, the county has recorded 50,004 initial claims.
A majority of the county’s claims have been filed by workers in these industries: food services, specialty trade contractors, ambulatory health care services, and educational services.
As of May, the county’s unemployment rate stood at 14.4 percent. Out of a civilian labor force of 148,138, 126,866 county residents were employed and 21,272 unemployed.
Total state unemployment claims for the week fell to 696,272, down 3.8 percent from the prior week, according to data from the state Employment Security Office. ESD paid more than $477.3 million for 394,910 individual claims this past week — a decrease of $55.5 million and 15,942 fewer individual claims from the prior week.
Since the week ending March 7 — generally considered the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic — Washington residents have filed 2,143,073 initial claims, and ESD has paid out more than $6.7 billion in benefits to 866,416 individuals who filed initial claims.
ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine noted in a prepared statement that “new unemployment claims, while down significantly from the peak of the crisis, remain at record-high levels. This is the second week in a row we’ve seen a slight increase in initial claims, indicating furloughs or layoffs in sectors like accommodation and food services and retail.”
