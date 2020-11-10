Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday afternoon reported 62 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the net total diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic to 2,183.
Today’s caseload marks a new daily high for the county. The county’s daily high caseload was previously at 47 cases, which was reported Oct. 16.
Thurston County COVID-19 public information specialist Magen Johnson said Tuesday’s large caseload was a result of continued high transmission rates broadly within the community.
The county on Tuesday also reported that 18 Thurston County residents had been hospitalized due to health complications related to the respiratory infection. A total 158 individuals have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic in March.
Transmission rates remain at high levels in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, the county is reporting 101.5 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Thurston County Public Health on Tuesday also published its weekly COVID-19 update report. In it, the county reported that congregate care cases rose by 32 cases and three deaths.
On Sunday, Public Health added two congregate care facilities to their list of outbreaks in the community. According to Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, one of those facilities was rescinded from the count on Tuesday after further examination revealed it wasn’t a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our transmission rates have continued to rise at a rapid rate over the past month. Our hospital capacity has been impacted by the rise in people with COVID-19 who have experienced severe illness both in our county and the surrounding counties who are served by our hospitals,” Abdelmalek wrote in a letter published on Tuesday.
“We are experiencing an increase in long-term care facility outbreaks, currently eleven ongoing outbreaks, which has led to an increase in people who are at high risk and may need hospital care. Hospital capacity is critical to our capacity to respond to COVID-19 in our community.”
The death toll from COVID-19 in Thurston County stands at 39. Six individuals have died so far in November.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday evening:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 156 new cases on Tuesday. There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 204. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 154.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 11,641.
•The state Department of Health reported 1,441 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 120,011 cases of COVID-19 tallied since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,092 and deaths are at 2,482. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,644,425. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.1 percent..
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 237,037 according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers that were last updated Monday. A total 9,913,553 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 764,280 reported in the last seven days.
